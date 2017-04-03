Lansing sanctuary city declaration still leaves questions, controversy

As the dust settles on the Lansing City Council's decision to designate Michigan's capital as a sanctuary city, questions remain as to what the final impact on the community could be. Mayor Virg Bernero, whose executive order fueled support for a sanctuary city amendment in a council resolution reaffirming the city's position as a "Welcoming City" for immigrants, did not include the term "sanctuary city" in his order and still has not weighed in on the council's decision.

