Lansing sanctuary city declaration st...

Lansing sanctuary city declaration still leaves questions, controversy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

As the dust settles on the Lansing City Council's decision to designate Michigan's capital as a sanctuary city, questions remain as to what the final impact on the community could be. Mayor Virg Bernero, whose executive order fueled support for a sanctuary city amendment in a council resolution reaffirming the city's position as a "Welcoming City" for immigrants, did not include the term "sanctuary city" in his order and still has not weighed in on the council's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned 4 hr Mabel Allen 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) 16 hr One Way Out Only 11
Virgil Bernero is a crook 16 hr Virgil Bernero SUX 1
Lansing will lose Federal Funding 16 hr Happy now 1
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Tue Rick 1
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ingham County was issued at April 06 at 12:09PM EDT

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC