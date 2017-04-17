Lansing Police identity man who died after being hit by car
Police say Son Trahn Huynh, 46, of Lansing was hit by a car while he was walking down the middle of the street on the 3000 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 10:00 p.m. Lansing Police say the investigation is continuing and are asking anyone who may have seen the victim prior to the accident to call police at 517-483-4600. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.
