Lansing mayor defends city's sanctuary status on Fox News
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero took to national television Wednesday to defend his executive order on immigration following the Lansing City Council's decision to designate Lansing as a sanctuary city. In an appearance on the Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Bernero said he wasn't looking to enter the fight on sanctuary cities, but did so to make Lansing a safer community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Thu
|Mabel Allen
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Wed
|One Way Out Only
|11
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Wed
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Wed
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC