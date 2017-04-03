Lansing declares itself a 'Sanctuary City' in defiance of the Trump administration
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero reads his executive order outlining now written rules for how city police officers should treat undocument immigrants Tonight, the Lansing city council was scheduled to take up a resolution that advocates for undocumented immigrants complained was watered down and would do little to protect individuals who fear deportation by the Trump administration. But by the end of the 3 hour special meeting, Councilwoman Jessica Yorko said the words that many in the audience had thought they would not hear.
