Lansing declared a sanctuary city in unanimous council vote

The Lansing City Council designated Lansing as a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission Monday evening, ending a weeks-long discussion on what role city employees should play when working with immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. It was a surprising outcome for many in the audience at Monday's Lansing City Council meeting, as the addition of the sanctuary city designation was added as an amendment from council member Jessica Yorko just prior to the vote.

