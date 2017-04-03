Lansing declared a sanctuary city in unanimous council vote
The Lansing City Council designated Lansing as a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission Monday evening, ending a weeks-long discussion on what role city employees should play when working with immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. It was a surprising outcome for many in the audience at Monday's Lansing City Council meeting, as the addition of the sanctuary city designation was added as an amendment from council member Jessica Yorko just prior to the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|15 hr
|Rick
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar '17
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|The Italian stallion
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC