Lansing City Council to reconsider Sanctuary City status
The announcement followed a letter that was sent last week from the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, which requested for the city to drop the word "sanctuary" from its title. While the city council does not believe Lansing meets the federal definition of the term, the chamber says the title alone creates confusion.
