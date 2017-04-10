Lansing City Council to reconsider sanctuary city designation

The Lansing City Council is expected to reconsider the city's stance on immigration Wednesday evening, just over a week after council members designated the state capital as a sanctuary city. A special meeting has been called for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that lists two items for consideration: rescinding the resolution that declared Lansing a sanctuary city and reaffirming Lansing's status as a "Welcoming City" for immigrants.

