Jackson Police: man reports being robbed on W. Michigan Avenue
The Jackson Police Department reports the following log of activities for Monday, April 17, with officers responding to 78 calls for service, made 8 traffic stops and 6 arrests. Officer Renteria took a report regarding robbery in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue.
