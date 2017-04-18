Jackson Police: man reports being rob...

Jackson Police: man reports being robbed on W. Michigan Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Jackson Police Department reports the following log of activities for Monday, April 17, with officers responding to 78 calls for service, made 8 traffic stops and 6 arrests. Officer Renteria took a report regarding robbery in the 200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Apr 6 Mabel Allen 1
Virgil Bernero is a crook Apr 5 Virgil Bernero SUX 1
Lansing will lose Federal Funding Apr 5 Happy now 1
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC