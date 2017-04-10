Hispanic Latino Commission Recognizes...

Hispanic Latino Commission Recognizes Students at Statewide College Graduation Ceremony

Media Contact: LARA Communications 517 373-9280 Email: [email protected] April 10, 2017 On Friday, April 7, the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan hosted a graduation event in Lansing celebrating the many accomplishments of Hispanic graduates from colleges and universities across Michigan. The inaugural event recognized each student's efforts in obtaining a college degree and their families, fellow students, faculty, and administrators were acknowledged for the support and guidance they gave.

