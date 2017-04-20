Governor Snyder, State Legislature to Proclaim April 26th Michigan Biosciences Industry Day
Michigan's premier biosciences industry trade organization, MichBio, presents its annual Michigan Biosciences Day at the Capitol, sponsored by Innovate Michigan, in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 where Governor through proclamation, and both the Michigan House and Senate by resolution, will officially recognize the day as "Michigan Biosciences Industry Day". The Biosciences Day at the Capitol is a unique and not-be-missed opportunity for industry representatives to engage with decision-makers on behalf of their institutions and the statewide bio-industry.
