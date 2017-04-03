Gov. Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Robin Bennett of Canton, as well as the reappointments of Trina Edmonson of Wyoming and Jennipher Wiebold of Kalamazoo to the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services.
