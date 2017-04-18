Gov. Rick Snyder reorganizes functions of select skilled trades boards
LANSING, Michigan Several responsibilities of certain skilled trades boards will transfer to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs under Executive Order 2017-3, signed Monday by Gov. Rick Snyder. "As we continue reinventing state government to serve our customers better, it's important to ensure all systems are working in the most efficient and effective way possible," Snyder said.
