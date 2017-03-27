Gov. Rick Snyder makes initial appoin...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes initial appointments to the Michigan Veterans' ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the initial appointments to the Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority Board of Directors created by the Michigan Veterans' Facility Authority Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pharmacist Patricia Keem 4 hr Rochelle 3
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) 22 hr i love the lottery 157
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Thu Patricia Keem 6
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar 2 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb '17 naomi 230
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC