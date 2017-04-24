Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments, reappointments to Human Trafficking Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Matthew Mingus of Kalamazoo and Amanda Van Essen Wirth of Hudsonville, as well as the reappointments of Kathy Maitland of Sterling Heights, Deborah Monroe of Madison Heights, Michelle Rick of DeWitt, and Tom Tiderington of Plymouth to the Human Trafficking Commission.
