Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments, reappointment to the Michigan Onion Committee

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments Kristin Oomen of Scottville and Dan Steenwyk of Dorr, as well as the reappointment of Eric Schreur of Hudsonville to the Michigan Onion Committee.

