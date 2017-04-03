Gov. Rick Snyder announces regional infrastructure pilot program
LANSING, Mich. In an ongoing effort to improve Michigan's infrastructure now and well into the future, Gov. Rick Snyder today signed an executive directive creating a pilot program to provide recommendations for implementing a comprehensive, statewide asset management system.
