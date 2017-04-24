Gas station robbed at gunpoint in south Lansing
This morning we've learned police are searching for a man who they say robbed a local gas station at gun point. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon station on the 3600 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
