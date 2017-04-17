Gas prices dip in Lansing area
According to GasBuddy the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen eight cents to $2.47 at Lansing stations. When comparing prices from this same time last year the prices are nearly 41 cents per gallon higher that in 2016 and eight cents higher than one month ago.
