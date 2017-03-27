ELGA Credit Union Acquires Valley State Credit Union
Today, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announce the acquisition of Valley State Credit Union by ELGA Credit Union. ELGA Credit Union is headquartered in Burton, Michigan.
