Deal made over Macomb sinkhole funding
"We are very happy for Macomb County that everybody came together and came to a resolution on this," said State Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond. "It was very reasonable for the state to help in this, which is a state of emergency."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please read this article
|17 hr
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr 6
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr 5
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
|Lansing will lose Federal Funding
|Apr 5
|Happy now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC