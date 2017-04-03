Correction: Breathalyzer Consent-Minors story
In a story March 29 about the Michigan House passing legislation on minors and Breathalyzers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bill would eliminate tickets, fines and driving record points for minors who refuse to submit to a Breathalyzer when they are not driving. Minors are not subject to those penalties now, unless they are arrested for drunken driving.
