Cindy Gamrat sues House of Representatives, former speaker, estranged husband
Former state Rep. Cindy Gamrat has filed a sweeping lawsuit against the state House of Representatives, political leaders and staffers and her estranged husband alleging illegal wiretapping, stalking, malicious prosecution and defamation. Gamrat was disgraced by an extramarital affair with then-Rep. Todd Courser, who resigned an hour before she was forced out of the House.
