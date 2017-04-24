Boosters support cloth diapers on Earth Day and everyday

As the focus of Earth Day centers on improving our environment to make it more Earth-friendly many gathered in Old Town in Lansing today to bring awareness to the benefits of cloth diapering with the 7th annual Great Cloth Diaper Change Event. "Mother and Earth Baby Boutique" hosted the international event which is geared towards showing people that cloth diapers are an option for today's families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.