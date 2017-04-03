Battle of the pranks: Michigan police...

Battle of the pranks: Michigan police departments pull April Foolsa jokes on each other

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Bath Twp. & East Lansing, Mich- A pair of Michigan police departments are getting plenty of attention on social media after pranking each other over the weekend for April Fools' Day, and posting videos of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pharmacist Patricia Keem Apr 1 Patricia smelling... 4
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Mar 30 Patricia Keem 6
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb '17 naomi 230
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC