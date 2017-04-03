Battle of the pranks: Michigan police departments pull April Foolsa jokes on each other
Bath Twp. & East Lansing, Mich- A pair of Michigan police departments are getting plenty of attention on social media after pranking each other over the weekend for April Fools' Day, and posting videos of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|naomi
|230
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC