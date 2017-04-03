An Airy, Elegant Wedding on Lake Michigan
College sweethearts Lauren Astry and Mark Sorensen dated for nearly seven years before getting engaged, so Mark made sure to make the moment extra special. Says Lauren, "Mark proposed to me on August 9th, 2014-which is both my parents' and grandparents' wedding anniversary!" The couple has a soft spot in their hearts for Northern Michigan, and wanted to give their guests a feel for the natural beauty, , and relaxed atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|11 min
|Rick
|1
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|Apr 1
|Patricia smelling...
|4
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 30
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|The Italian stallion
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC