Violent Michigan courtroom attacks inspire legislation
Violent incidents in Berrien and Ingham County courtrooms last year have inspired bipartisan legislation to increase the penalties for such actions. The three-bill package adds attempted assault to the section of law dealing with courtroom assault, and increases penalties for assaulting courtroom personnel like law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and court reporters.
