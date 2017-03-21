Storm debris pick-up continues in East Lansing
In East Lansing crews from the Department of Public Works expect to have the first round of storm debris collection complete today. The city is asking residents to have storm debris only set out by the curb no later than this coming Friday for another round of collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 18
|Be Wise
|1
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 17
|Officer Perry-Nep...
|5
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC