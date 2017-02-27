Schuette Statement on Retirement of State Elections Director Chris Thomas
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today released the following statement on the Retirement of State Elections Director Chris Thomas: "Chris has had a long and distinguished career in public service. I thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the People of the State of Michigan.
