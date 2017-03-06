Schuette: OK2SAY Received Almost 3,400 Tips in 2016
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that the OK2SAY student safety program received 3,359 tips in 2016 - up nearly 55% from 2015. Tips were received in 30 categories including : OK2SAY has already received almost 700 tips in the first two months of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC