Schuette: OK2SAY Received Almost 3,400 Tips in 2016

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that the OK2SAY student safety program received 3,359 tips in 2016 - up nearly 55% from 2015. Tips were received in 30 categories including : OK2SAY has already received almost 700 tips in the first two months of 2017.

