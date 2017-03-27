Schuette: New York Man Sentenced to up to 10 Years in Prison After...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Jonathon Colon, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 3 10 years in prison. Colon pleaded guilty earlier this month to one felony count of Human Trafficking for running an online "escort" operation in Southeast Michigan.
