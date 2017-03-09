Schuette: New York Man Pleads Guilty to Human Trafficking for Running ...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Jonathon Colon, of Bronx, New York, has pleaded guilty to one count of Human Trafficking, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Colon pleaded guilty before Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County Circuit Court on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
