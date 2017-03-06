Schuette: Former State Police Trooper Receives Jail Time and...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that former Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Swanson, 31, of Royal Oak, was sentenced on two felony charges relating to pocketing over $170,000 in salvage vehicle inspection fees. Swanson was sentenced on March 7, 2017 before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Potts.

