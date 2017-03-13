Schuette: Courtroom Attacker Sentenced for Attack on Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Joshua Harding, 34, of Okemos, has been sentenced to 20-60 years in prison for his court room attack on Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Jonathan Roth. Harding was in court to be sentenced for second degree criminal sexual conduct at the time of the courtroom attack.
