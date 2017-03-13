LANSING Michigan Attorney General today announced that Dian Stephens, 53, of Flushing has been charged with obstruction of justice in addition to six felony embezzlement charges in regards to allegations she misused nearly $20,000 in charitable gaming funds intended for her children's charity. The original charges were filed after an investigation was conducted by the Attorney General's office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board .

