Schuette Charges Woman with Embezzlem...

Schuette Charges Woman with Embezzlement, Obstruction for Allegedly Stealing from Flint Kids' Cha...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General today announced that Dian Stephens, 53, of Flushing has been charged with obstruction of justice in addition to six felony embezzlement charges in regards to allegations she misused nearly $20,000 in charitable gaming funds intended for her children's charity. The original charges were filed after an investigation was conducted by the Attorney General's office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board .

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Sat Be Wise 1
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Fri Officer Perry-Nep... 5
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar 2 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb 23 naomi 230
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Feb 22 Jesusvoka 156
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC