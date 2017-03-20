School Schedule Legislation Approved by House Committee LANSING, MI...
Legislation introduced by State Representative Daniela R. Garca, which will return school schedule decisions to local districts, was approved today by the House Education Reform Committee. The bill grants districts greater flexibility in implementing school calendars and schedules in addition to removing both from contract negotiations.
