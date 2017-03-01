Saranac business helping Walmart reach $250B goal of U.S.-made products
Carhart Products recently landed a deal to sell a Made in the USA kids tee ball set at 72 Walmart stores. In total, Carhart has 12 to 15 products, including floor hockey stick blades and goals for soccer, hockey and lacrosse.
