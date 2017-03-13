Refugees with PTSD Regulate Stress Differently
EAST LANSING, Mich. - New Michigan State University research has found that refugees diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder regulate stress differently than those who don't have the disorder, but may have experienced similar suffering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC