Rally demands in-person town hall with 4th District Congressman Moolenaar

Read more: MLive.com

"Please meet with us." "Wanted: an evening town hall." "Are you listening to your party or your people?" Those were just a few of the demands displayed on signs held by nearly 100 people who rallied outside Congressman John Moolenaar's office, 200 North Main St., at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The main reason for the rally, that was held shortly before the congressman's scheduled office hour Tuesday, was to demand an in-person town hall with the Midland Republican.

