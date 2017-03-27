Police seek car that hit teen and adult
Meridian Township police are on the lookout for a car that they say hit a 13-year-old girl and another adult this morning. It happened near the intersection of East Lake Drive and Oakpark Trail in Haslett at 7 a.m. That's just east of Lake Lansing.
