Owners of Thompson Block in Ypsilanti say 'it's worse than we thought'
Conditions at the Thompson Block in Ypsilanti's Depot Town are worse than what developers anticipated, prompting some safety measures, but the new owners are hopeful the historic building can be saved. Jon Carlson told MLive and The Ann Arbor News the historic building located at 400 N. River St. has been heavily damaged over the years but there is still a chance the project is viable.
