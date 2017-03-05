One man in custody, another in the hospital after overnight shooting
One man is waking up behind bars while another wakes up in a hospital after an overnight shooting in Lansing. The 27-year-old shooting victim was found on 2900 Beau Jardin Street, near College Towne Center around 12:30 this morning..
