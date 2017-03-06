One in three Michigan adults has arth...

One in three Michigan adults has arthritis, statewide programs available to manage activity

LANSING, Mich. According to recently released estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , one in three Michigan adults has been diagnosed with arthritis, putting Michigan in the top ten states for arthritis prevalence.

