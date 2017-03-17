Michigan State employee resigned after removing USA Gymnastics doctor's patient files
Brooke Lemmen removed "several boxes of confidential treatment records" from Michigan State University's Sports Medicine Clinic at Dr. Larry Nassar's request, according to documents in her personnel file. Michigan State employee resigned after removing USA Gymnastics doctor's patient files Brooke Lemmen removed "several boxes of confidential treatment records" from Michigan State University's Sports Medicine Clinic at Dr. Larry Nassar's request, according to documents in her personnel file.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 18
|Be Wise
|1
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 17
|Officer Perry-Nep...
|5
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC