Brooke Lemmen removed "several boxes of confidential treatment records" from Michigan State University's Sports Medicine Clinic at Dr. Larry Nassar's request, according to documents in her personnel file. Michigan State employee resigned after removing USA Gymnastics doctor's patient files Brooke Lemmen removed "several boxes of confidential treatment records" from Michigan State University's Sports Medicine Clinic at Dr. Larry Nassar's request, according to documents in her personnel file.

