Michigan lawmakers bellyflop outside Capitol for a cause

The forecast was was 30 degrees with snow and a flurry of soaking wet state lawmakers outside the capitol on Thursday. That last item was from the sixth annual Legislative Polar Plunge, where lawmakers jumped into ice cold water in a makeshift pool near the capitol steps to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

