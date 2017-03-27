Michigan Energy Office issues Request for Information on new ideas to ...
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Energy Office , part of the Michigan Agency for Energy , today issued a Request for Information for new ideas to promote energy waste reduction programs that are adaptable, affordable, reliable and environmentally protective in Michigan for the upcoming grant year .
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pharmacist Patricia Keem
|5 hr
|Jason D
|2
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|Patricia Keem
|6
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC