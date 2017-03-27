Michigan Energy Office issues Request for Information on new ideas to ...

Michigan Energy Office issues Request...

LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Energy Office , part of the Michigan Agency for Energy , today issued a Request for Information for new ideas to promote energy waste reduction programs that are adaptable, affordable, reliable and environmentally protective in Michigan for the upcoming grant year .

