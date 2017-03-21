Mich. teenager to give away most of $...

Mich. teenager to give away most of $500000 lottery win

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

One teen struck gold while playing the lottery in Lansing, Michigan, but instead of using the money to buy lavish gifts for himself, he made a decision to give most of the winnings to his parents. And his answer was that his parents had done all they could do for him and his sister, and this amount of money is just a small piece, and "if possible I will do more".

