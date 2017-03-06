MDOT lifts some spring weight restrictions in Lower Peninsula Wednesday

March 7, 2017 -- Effective one half-hour before sunrise on Wednesday, March 8, weight restrictions will be lifted from the southern Michigan border north to and including US-12 at the Michigan/Indiana border east to I-94 in Berrien County, then north and east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north on I-69 to Lansing and continuing on I-69 east to Port Huron, St. Clair County. Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of the US-12, I-94, I-69 lines.

