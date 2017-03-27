MDARD Awards New Grants to Expand Dai...

MDARD Awards New Grants to Expand Dairy Production, Convert Poultry Farm to Cage-Free

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

Lansing, Michigan Today, during its regularly scheduled meeting, the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development voted to award a Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant to Herbruck Poultry Ranch Inc. in Ionia County, and another to Continental Dairy Facilities LLC and fairlife LLC, two separate companies that are co-located on the same processing site in Coopersville. "This is our first round of Food and Agriculture Investment Program grants, and I couldn't be more excited about the impact they could have on Michigan agriculture and jobs," said MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) Mar 17 Officer Perry-Nep... 5
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar 2 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb '17 naomi 230
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb '17 Faith 9
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Feb '17 Jesusvoka 156
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC