MDARD Awards New Grants to Expand Dairy Production, Convert Poultry Farm to Cage-Free

Lansing, Michigan Today, during its regularly scheduled meeting, the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development voted to award a Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant to Herbruck Poultry Ranch Inc. in Ionia County, and another to Continental Dairy Facilities LLC and fairlife LLC, two separate companies that are co-located on the same processing site in Coopersville. "This is our first round of Food and Agriculture Investment Program grants, and I couldn't be more excited about the impact they could have on Michigan agriculture and jobs," said MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams.

