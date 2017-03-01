Margaret Ann Hughes
Margaret Ann Hughes, age 53, went to be with the Lord after a long fight with cancer surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Margaret was born on April 8, 1963 to Wayne and Georgia Wilcox in Lansing, Michigan and grew up in Dewitt, Michigan.
