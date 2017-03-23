Man in custody after vehicle stolen w...

Man in custody after vehicle stolen with two children inside

Read more: MLive.com

A 29-year-old Flint man has been taken into custody by police in connection with a vehicle theft Wednesday morning that led to a large search effort after it was discovered a 9-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl were inside the ride. Burton police Chief Tom Osterholzer announced the arrest during a press conference at the city's department where the suspect was being interviewed by detectives after allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle around 7 a.m. March 22 at the Admiral gas station in the 4200 block of Saginaw Street.

Lansing, MI

